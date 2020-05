The UK has been in lockdown for over two months, but social distancing measures haven’t stopped street harassment.

A recent survey has found that 1 in 5 girls aged between 14 and 21 have experienced some form of street harassment during lockdown.

But why is it happening at all and how can we stop it? We asked people to share their experiences of street harassment, including insults, racial slurs and physical advances and we try to understand where we can go from here.