What is Brexit? Government sets out most detailed plan

Almost a week after Theresa May’s showdown at Chequers that led to David Davis, Boris Johnson and various others you probably haven’t heard of quitting, the Government’s Brexit White Paper has been revealed, detailing Britain’s negotiating position for life after we leave the EU.

Theresa May declared it “absolutely delivers on the Brexit we voted for”. But many Tory Eurosceptics disagree and Labour attacked it as muddled and bad for Britain. Those divisions mean instead of clarity, many feel there’s more uncertainty than ever, as we get closer to the no deal cliff edge in March.