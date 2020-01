Ancient woodlands and animals like the barn owl and water vole are the subject of a new report, which claims the scale of destruction that HS2 would bring, is not a price worth paying.

Campaigners behind the report say the debate needs to shift from the huge and increasing financial cost – to the impact on the natural world.

But supporters of the high-speed rail link say it’s an unmissable chance to improve transport outside London – and will get people out of their cars.