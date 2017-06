In the 1960s, turnout amongst all generations was around 80 per cent. Over the last few decades it had fallen for young voters to around 40 per cent. But last night, it seems to have gone up quite dramatically.

A million young people registered to vote in this general election and they turned out in their droves. So what drove a generation that’s so often been written off as apathetic or just disengaged? We were out in an east London pub last night as the results came in.