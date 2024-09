It’s not even three months since Labour won the general election and – for the first time ever – all 15 seats in Merseyside.

So just how popular is the new Prime Minister in this city?

As Sir Keir Starmer got to his feet this afternoon, our reporter Andrew Misra went to test out support in Liverpool West Derby, a constituency just down the road from here – but where the mood felt a world away from the celebratory atmosphere in the conference hall.