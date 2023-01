A poll carried out in the last few days shows Harry’s popularity has dropped to an all time low.

The YouGov survey says almost two thirds of people in the UK have a negative view of him. But what about the future of the Royal family as a whole?

We were joined by Dr Tessa Dunlop, historian and author of ‘Elizabeth and Philip’ and Kehinde Andrews, who is professor of black studies at Birmingham City University and featured in the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.