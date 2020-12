Peterborough is the most northern point in the area that was pushed into England’s new Tier 4 restrictions on Saturday.

It was in Tier 2 as recently as Friday and people there are suddenly facing having to spend Christmas alone. The pubs and restaurants are shut, as are shops selling “non-essential” goods.

With infection rates remaining high in the city, there is little prospect of a relaxation in the near future. So what does a Tier 4 Christmas look like?