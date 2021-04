It starts with an almost 25-minute-long scene of a woman in labour before offering a deeply personal account of a traumatic birth and how the loss of a child can have a profound impact on families .

‘Pieces of a Woman’ has been widely acclaimed for its portrayal of stillbirth and a mother’s grief.

Our Social Affairs Editor Jackie Long spoke to Vanessa Kirby – who has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance – and started by asking about her depiction of childbirth in that opening scene.