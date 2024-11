Sixteen-year-old Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last February by two teenagers – Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe – in what’s been called an “exceptionally brutal” murder.

Her mother, Esther Ghey, is now campaigning to raise awareness about the dangers of social media and the “toxic” online world which her daughter came to inhabit. She wants tighter regulation on internet access and more parental controls.

We spoke to her and asked why she decided to focus on social media safety.