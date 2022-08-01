Channel 4 News
1 Aug 2022

‘We’ve been taking the wrong approach over regional inequality for decades’, minister says

Scotland Correspondent

As Boris Johnson’s days in office tick down, there are questions about what his government’s flagship levelling up policy will mean under a new prime minister.

To mark Yorkshire Day, Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark was in York today to sign a £500 million devolution deal that will see voters in York and North Yorkshire get the chance to elect a Mayor.

We spoke to him and asked him first whether the new money, which amounts to £18 million a year for the next 30 years, was showing enough ambition.