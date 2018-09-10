Westminster terror attack’s ’82 seconds of terrible drama’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Last year’s Westminster Bridge terror attack was described as “82 seconds of high and terrible drama” as the inquest opened today.
The families of the four people and a police officer who were killed during the March rampage read out tributes to their loved ones.
Their killer, Khalid Masood, was shot dead by armed police officers.
The inquest will see video footage of the incident, which the coroner warned would be “graphic and shocking”.