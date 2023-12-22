Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 2.10pm
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
4m
22 Dec 2023
West Midlands police force under ‘enhanced monitoring process’ says HMIC
Jackie Long
Social Affairs Editor and Presenter
We spoke to Assistant Inspector of Constabulary Nicola Faulconbridge.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options