West Midlands Police accused of failing to act on racism in its ranks

West Midlands Police stands accused tonight of failing to act on damning evidence of widespread racism in its ranks. Tribunal documents, seen by this programme, reveal claims of appalling attitudes among officers which were reported to those at the highest levels of the Force.

But the whistle-blower who made those reports says nothing was done. She’s one of two officers who say they’ve been driven out of their jobs for supporting a colleague who challenged discrimination within the Force.

A warning – this report contains some offensive language.