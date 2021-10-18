‘We’re living in an era of rationality inequality’ – psychologist Steven Pinker

From misinformation to quack cures and everything in between, we appear to be living in a world where conspiracy theories are on the rise and opinion can feel more important than facts.

But none of this is new, says Steven Pinker, renowned thinker and a man known as the high priest of rationalism, in fact it has always been this way.

But, he argues in a new book, that our thinking must be driven by rationality and that – conspiracy theorist or not – we have more in common than we think. We spoke to him and asked what exactly rationality is and why do we need it?