‘We’re after a power share, not a power grab’ – Sir Lenny Henry on diversity in TV industry

More black, more female and employing more disabled people.

That’s what Lenny Henry says broadcasters must become or they risk viewers switching off.

He has co-authored a book, which serves as a manifesto for change in the TV industry and beyond.

He’s campaigned on the issue for many years alongside broadcaster and writer, Marcus Ryder.

We spoke to both of them about their new book Access All Areas.

Sir Lenny began by talking about the Bafta Awards he attended in 2013, when he realised the TV industry had to change.