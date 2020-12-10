Channel 4 News
10 Dec 2020

Welsh secondary schools and colleges to move online to curb Covid transmission

Secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning from Monday.

The education minister made the decision as part of a “national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus”.

At the same time, London now has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in England and that’s raising the prospect of the city being put under Tier 3 restrictions.

In today’s other developments, there were 20,964 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours and 516 people died, meaning the total number of UK deaths from Covid-19 now stands at 63, 082.