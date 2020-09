Cardiff and Swansea will be under local lockdown restrictions from 6pm on Sunday.

The Welsh Government’s decision means people cannot enter or leave the areas without reasonable excuse and can’t meet other households indoors.

The Carmarthenshire town of Llanelli faces the same rules from 6pm tomorrow.

With around half the population of Wales entering local lockdowns, staff at a hospital in Merthyr Tydfil are nervously preparing to deal with Covid admissions amid the winter flu season.