The Welsh first minister has suggested that the country’s strict “stay at home” rules could be eased in three weeks time, but he warned that it would depend on Covid rates continuing to fall.

Mark Drakeford said he hoped all primary school children would be able return to school by the middle of March, with the case rate in Wales now at its lowest since September.

But despite talk of tourism reopening by Easter, most businesses in the sector are likely to remain closed for the time being.