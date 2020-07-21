‘We were never given any evidence that anything the Russians had done had affected any election results in this country’: former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

We spoke to the former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt about both the growing diplomatic tension with China and the report into Russian interference in British politics.

However, we started on coronavirus because Mr Hunt is now Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, which was taking evidence today from both government scientists and those outside the committee who are more critical.

The Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had insisted that the right things had been done early on, especially the decision on March 12th – later overturned – to stop testing for infection in the community.

Did Mr Hunt – who was Health Secretary before going to the Foreign Office – agree with the Chief Medical Officer or those scientists who say it was an avoidable mistake?