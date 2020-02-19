Channel 4 News
19 Feb 2020

We were never anything but a nation of immigrants’ – author Nels Abbey

Europe Editor and Presenter

The government has announcement of a radical overhaul of the immigration system. How many people are allowed to come and work in this country isn’t just a question about our economy.

For some the issue is about our national identity.

Over the decades Prime Ministers have tried to get to grips with this highly emotive subject.