One of the 22 people who were killed at the Manchester Arena on Monday night was 45-year-old mother Alison Howe.

Alison was waiting in the foyer with her friend Lisa Lees to pick up their daughters Darcy and India when the explosion happened.

We spoke with Alison’s husband, Steve about that terrible night, when – he says – he was failed by the arrangements made by police to keep loved ones informed. He told us how he first heard the tragic news.