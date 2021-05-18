We need to demand more of the police’, says Domestic Abuse Commissioner

We contacted the Home Office to ask what procedures are in place to deal with police officers accused of domestic abuse.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “College of Policing Guidance is clear that any allegations against them should be immediately referred to a designated chief officer as well as the relevant Professional Standards Department.

We rightly expect each allegation to be investigated thoroughly, with the appropriate action taken.”

We spoke to former Scotland Yard Deputy Assistant Commissioner David Gilbertson, who collects figures on predatory police officers accused of abuse, and Nicole Jacobs, the first Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales.