She’s the author who won last year’s Booker Prize for her best selling novel, Girl, Woman, Other – which also made Barack Obama’s favourite 19 books of 2019.

Bernardine Evaristo’s novel is about 12 very different types of black women and how they navigate living in Britain over several decades.

With racial injustices very much on the news agenda, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan went to meet her and he began by asking her how she feels about recent events.