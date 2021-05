Labour has begun to narrow the gap with the Conservatives in England as the No.10 sleaze allegations hit the Tory lead, according to the latest opinion polls ahead of Thursday’s regional and national elections.

The elections are being held in the midst of a Covid pandemic, which has transformed the dynamic of the campaign.

In Wales, which is electing its national parliament, it’ll be a crucial test for Mark Drakeford’s Labour administration, vying to stay in power for another five years.