Facebook says it will create a thousand new jobs in the UK this year, increasing its staff numbers here by a third.

The world’s largest social media business has become a major player in the world of news – including commissioning content from this programme.

But that growth has also brought criticism – with US Democrats attacking the platform for not dealing with political disinformation.

The company’s UK chief has admitted to this programme that Facebook didn’t move fast enough to tackle problems in the 2016 Presidential election – but said it won’t get involved now in what it calls “censoring political speech”.