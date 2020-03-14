We spoke to Dr Clare Gerada, who was chairperson of the Council of the Royal College of General Practitioners from 2010 to 2013.

We spoke to Dr Clare Gerada, who was chairperson of the Council of the Royal College of General Practitioners from 2010 to 2013. She tested positive for the virus last week and is now in isolation.

We also spoke to the former north west regional director of Public Health and former president of the UK Faculty of Public Health, Professor Dr John Ashton.