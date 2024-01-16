Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
5m
16 Jan 2024
‘We all want the Rwanda Bill to work’, says Tory rebel Miriam Cates
Jackie Long
Social Affairs Editor and Presenter
We spoke to Conservative MP Miriam Cates.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options