War correspondent Malcolm Brabant’s mental health decline captured in new documentary

Malcolm Brabant was an award-winning war correspondent, but in 2011 he suffered a steep decline in his mental health, becoming psychotic – a process captured by his film-maker wife.

He believes it’s no coincidence that he suffered psychosis after a vaccination for Yellow Fever. The footage has been turned into a documentary, Malcolm is a Little Unwell, to be shown at the Cambridge Film Festival.

I spoke to Malcolm and his wife, Trine Villemann, about the impact on the whole family.