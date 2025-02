It’s five years since Storm Dennis wrought havoc across the UK. Some of the worst flooding was in the south Wales valleys.

In one street in Ynysybwl residents had to swim out of their homes. They’re now living in fear of another flood, with every weather alert sparking anxiety. And as extreme weather becomes an alarmingly regular event, they’re still waiting for a decision on how best to protect them, with demolishing the street one of the options.