Cathy Newman: ‘The Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething broke down in tears in the Senedd as he lost a no confidence vote just 77 days after he was elected.

The Welsh Conservatives forced the issue amid a row over £200,000 in donations to his leadership campaign.

But despite losing the vote, Mr Gething has insisted he won’t resign. But it does leave him in a highly difficult position.

Andrew Misra reports.’