‘Viruses are great equalisers, they don’t pay attention to borders’ – former USAID head Gayle Smith

I speak to Gayle Smith, a former head of the American Government development agency, USAID, where she coordinated the response to global health threats during President Obama’s term in office.

She now leads the One Campaign against preventable disease.

I’m also joined from South London by Dr Nathalie McDermott, a specialist in infectious disease from Kings College London