Even using the government’s own official figures, more than 30,000 people in the UK have now died with coronavirus – while yet again the number of tests carried out has dropped – yesterday it was just under 70,000, well below the government’s target.

At Prime Minister’s questions – facing Sir Keir Starmer for the first time as Labour leader – Boris Johnson said he “bitterly regretted” the epidemic in care homes – insisting a “huge effort” was being made to get them the right PPE.