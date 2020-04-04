Virologists develop ‘user-friendly rapid test’ that can detect Covid-19 in 20 minutes

As questions over testing continue – one virologist has been part of a team working on a test, in her spare time, in conjunction with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Veronica Fowler, a molecular virologist with a background in veterinary health, is working on a test which she says can give a positive result for someone suffering from Covid-19 within 20 minutes, and sometimes as quickly as 10 minutes – a game changer if the government adopted it as part of their testing strategy.

Dr Fowler has spent today developing a workflow to introduce this test into the health service – and has told us Public Health England are seriously looking at rolling this out.