An American woman who says she was a victim of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has filed a lawsuit in New York, accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was just 17.

In the court documents, Virginia Giuffre said it was “long past the time for him to be held to account” and has called for “punitive damages”.

A spokesman for the Duke of York said he had no comment on the legal action, and he has consistently denied ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

