Violence against women and girls as big a threat as terrorism warn police

Violence against women and girls is a ‘national emergency’ that’s as big a threat as terrorism police have warned.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council says two million women in England and Wales – 1 in 12 – will be victims of violence every year.

Top officers say it’s an epidemic which is getting worse.

We’ve been given exclusive access to a unique project run by Essex Police, which aims to break the cycle of domestic abuse by working with offenders and offering them the help they need to change.