The world famous children’s hospital Great Ormond Street is preparing to release a report that’s expected to be critical of how it dealt with complaints about one of its surgeons.

Yaser Jabbar worked at the hospital until 2022. Now it’s reviewing the cases of 721 of his patients.

One of them is 12-year-old Bunty Stalham, who was operated on several times by Mr Jabbar.

Her family now believes much of that treatment was unnecessary.