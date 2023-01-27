Channel 4 News
27 Jan 2023

Victim of alleged abuse by police officer speaks out

News Correspondent

The public are waking up to “one of the biggest scandals in British policing history” campaigners have claimed – as police authorities made renewed pledges to root out abusers within their ranks.

After a week in which the Met boss admitted the problem went beyond “just a few bad apples”, the National Police Chiefs’ Council today claimed “significant progress” was being made in response to complaints from over a hundred victims of alleged abuse by serving officers.

One of them spoke exclusively to us, and a warning – her report includes details which some will find distressing.