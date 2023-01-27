Victim of alleged abuse by police officer speaks out

The public are waking up to “one of the biggest scandals in British policing history” campaigners have claimed – as police authorities made renewed pledges to root out abusers within their ranks.

After a week in which the Met boss admitted the problem went beyond “just a few bad apples”, the National Police Chiefs’ Council today claimed “significant progress” was being made in response to complaints from over a hundred victims of alleged abuse by serving officers.

One of them spoke exclusively to us, and a warning – her report includes details which some will find distressing.