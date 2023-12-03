“Very hot” atmosphere at COP28 after UAE questioned the need to phase out fossil fuels, sustainable energy expert says

After headline speeches from world leaders, attention turns to tough negotiations. The target – which seems to be rapidly melting away – keeping the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Key developments so far at the summit: 118 countries pledged to triple production of renewable energy by 2030.

There’s also a call to phase down “unabated coal power”. But these promises come as new data shows the biggest global rise in emissions since 2015.

This is due to electricity generation in China and India, and oil and gas production in the US.

So what do all these developments really mean? We were joined from Dubai by leading energy sustainability expert Rachel Kyte.