Verhofstadt campaigns for Lib Dems in Euro elections

The main lesson of Brexit? Never repeat it again, says the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, as he joined the Liberal Democrats on their European election campaign trail today.

Denying his presence amounted to foreign interference, Mr Verhofstadt said he didn’t know if Britain would ever leave the EU, while the European Council President Donald Tusk said there was a 20 to 30 percent chance that Brexit wouldn’t happen.