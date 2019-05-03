Venezuela’s Guaido quizzed after trying to spark military uprising

The forecast for the next 5 days
Senior diplomats of Russia and the United States have agreed to meet as tensions between the two countries grow over the situation in Venezuela. Four people have died and hundreds have been injured this week after opposition leader Juan Guaido tried to spark a military uprising to remove President Maduro from power on Tuesday. In the past hour he has held his first press conference since that effort failed. We were there.