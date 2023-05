One way out of climate change is to switch away from greenhouse gases.

But there’s been a warning on that front from the owner of Vauxhall.

It said battery-powered vehicle making at its plants in Luton and Ellesmere Port is being put at risk by the Brexit deal.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, however, tried to talk a more optimistic game when he told the British Chambers of Commerce that the UK could become Europe’s Silicon Valley.

So does the UK have the right industrial policy?