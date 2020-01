The Irish border issue will remain a major sticking point in the complex negotiations to come.

There has already been tough talk from the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who’s warned his country will take a very firm line in trade talks to protect fishing and farming communities.

While the Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney insisted Ireland was Brexit ready and prepared for new realities.