Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 4.20pm
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
2m
9 Dec 2023
US ‘responsible for bloodshed’ in Gaza, says President of Palestinian Authority
Secunder Kermani
Foreign Affairs Correspondent
Our foreign affairs correspondent Secunder Kermani is in Jerusalem.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options