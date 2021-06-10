US president Joe Biden meets with Boris Johnson ahead of G7 summit in Cornwall

Meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Boris Johnson joked with Joe Biden saying he wouldn’t disagree with anything the president says.

But behind the smiles and the bonhomie in this first meeting of the US president and the prime minister, is the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Joe Biden, a Catholic Irish American who is proud of his heritage, and whose secret service nickname is Celtic has made it no secret that he will not accept anything that imperils peace in Northern Ireland.