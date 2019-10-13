Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
2m
13 Oct 2019

US diplomat wife involved in Harry Dunn crash does not have diplomatic immunity, says Foreign Office

By

The US diplomat’s wife, who was involved in a crash which killed a British teenager, has said she would like to meet his family to “express her deepest sympathies and apologies”.

The car Anne Sacoolas was travelling in collided with a motorbike driven by Harry Dunn outside RAF Croughton in August. She initially co-operated with police investigations, but then left the country.

Harry’s parents have been told the case is a matter for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service.