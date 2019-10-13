US diplomat wife involved in Harry Dunn crash does not have diplomatic immunity, says Foreign Office

The US diplomat’s wife, who was involved in a crash which killed a British teenager, has said she would like to meet his family to “express her deepest sympathies and apologies”.

The car Anne Sacoolas was travelling in collided with a motorbike driven by Harry Dunn outside RAF Croughton in August. She initially co-operated with police investigations, but then left the country.

Harry’s parents have been told the case is a matter for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service.