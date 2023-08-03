UN demands action to stop the deadly Darien Gap migrant route known as ‘hell on Earth’

The United Nations has called for urgent intervention in the lawless stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap.

It’s demanding more legal pathways for people to migrate to the US to stem the rising flow of migrants risking a perilous journey, through what it describes as “one of the most difficult areas of transit in the world”.

Aid organisations have warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis there, as the number of people trying to cross surges ever higher.

We speak to the UN Refugee Agency’s William Spindler.