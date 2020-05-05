UK’s official death toll is highest in Europe

The weekly release of death figures from the Office for National Statistics brings grim news today – confirming the deaths in the UK have now exceeded Italy, making ours the worst death toll in Europe.

Although there is some sign of hope – deaths in hospitals are falling – those in care homes continue to rise. And testing is still lagging behind the Government’s own target.