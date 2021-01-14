UK’s hospitals struggling to cope, as MILLIONS wait for treatment

It is the crisis hidden in the shadow of the pandemic: record numbers of patients waiting for hospital treatment as the surge in Covid cases leaves health services struggling to cope.

The waiting list in England now stands at almost 4.5 million people, as doctors warn that the challenge facing the NHS is “truly daunting”.

The government says the latest data on the number of daily deaths and cases in the UK has been delayed by a technical issue.

But almost three million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a vaccine.