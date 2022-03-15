Ukranians fleeing country will remember experience forever, former Kindertransport child Lord Dubs says

More than 100,000 Britons have offered sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees under the government scheme launched yesterday.

One politician who has personal experience of the generosity of the British public is Labour’s Lord Dubs. He escaped the Nazis at the age of six, when his mother put him on a train with a knapsack of food in Prague.

His flight to safety was part of the Kindertransport programme which saw 10,000 mainly Jewish children come to the UK just before World War Two.

We spoke to him and began by asking him what he needed from his new home when he first arrived.