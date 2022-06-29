Ukraine war: Nato declares Russia ‘direct threat’ to security

In Madrid, the priority has been to show a united front and even before the doors opened on this massive exhibition hall, Turkey had been persuaded to drop its veto for Sweden and Finland joining Nato.

They agreed that Russia had to be contained with a massive show of force.

They agreed that China would pose a threat to Western interests and values down the road.

But on the more immediate question of how to enable Ukraine to win this war there were some divisions.

A year ago President Macron declared that Nato was brain dead. Now the opposite is true in a troubling new normal.